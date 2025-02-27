Jim Toy Center ready to fight for marriage equality against anti-LGBT House resolution

Several Michigan state representatives desiring the reversal of same-sex marriage are hoping to pass a resolution condemning it. Long-time Ann Arbor LGBT Rights organization the Jim Toy Center for decades advocated for same-sex marriage and is ready to fight again to uphold it.

Braun Court, Ann Arbor’s historically gay neighborhood, played a pivotal role in the fight for same-sex marriage, championed by local activist Jim Toy.

While much of the vibrancy that once characterized Braun Court has diminished, the Jim Toy Center thrives in a new location.

President Joe Halsch says the anti-LGBT resolution advocating for the reversal of Obergefell vs. Hodges holds no legal significance and only contributes to causing confusion and anxiety among LGBT individuals and their allies.

“It’s creating a panic for panic’s sake, making sure that we’re so flustered ,we don’t know what to do, what to keep up with, what to believe. And as of right now, it’s serving as a big distraction of the work we continue to do.”

Halsch says Representative Josh Schriver’s resolution should serve as a rallying call to push for same-sex marriage protections in Michigan’s constitution, making it harder to challenge in the future.

