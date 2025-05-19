Savit says his experience makes him best candidate for Michigan Attorney General

Washtenaw County Prosecutor Eli Savit says his experience in protecting the rights of the public makes him an ideal candidate to become Michigan’s next Attorney General.

Savit says with what’s going on in Washington, the state government needs someone who will fight against the actions of the Trump Administration.

Savit says outgoing AG Dana Nessel has been doing an outstanding job doing just that, and he is best qualified to continue the legal battle.

“I think we need an attorney general who’s going to stand with the people, who is going to stand with the people regardless of who is on the other side. And that’s work I’ve done throughout my career, and it’s work that I’m excited to hopefully continue to be doing as attorney general.”

Savit says state level enforcement of laws is all the more important now, due to the cutbacks on the federal level.

So far, former U.S. Attorney Mark Totten is the only other Democrat running for Attorney General in the August 2026 primary.

