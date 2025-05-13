Eli Savit announces campaign for Michigan Attorney General

Washtenaw County Prosecutor Eli Savit is running to become Michigan’s next Attorney General.

Savit made the announcement on social media Tuesday saying the rights of Michiganders are under attack. He says he will fight against corporate polluters, shady businesses and the Trump Administration.

Savit says he’s taken on powerful interests before, like holding opioid manufacturers accountable and will also protect reproductive rights.

So far, fellow Democrat former federal prosecutor Mark Totten and Republican attorney Kevin Kijewski are the only other announced candidates for the 2026 Attorney General’s election. Current AG Dana Nessel is term limited.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on X (Twitter)

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

