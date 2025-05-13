© 2025 WEMU
Serving Ypsilanti, Ann Arbor and Washtenaw County, MI
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Eli Savit announces campaign for Michigan Attorney General

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published May 13, 2025 at 3:45 PM EDT
Washtenaw County Proseuctor Eli Savit
Wikimedia Commons
Washtenaw County Proseuctor Eli Savit

Washtenaw County Prosecutor Eli Savit is running to become Michigan’s next Attorney General.

Savit made the announcement on social media Tuesday saying the rights of Michiganders are under attack. He says he will fight against corporate polluters, shady businesses and the Trump Administration.

Savit says he’s taken on powerful interests before, like holding opioid manufacturers accountable and will also protect reproductive rights.

So far, fellow Democrat former federal prosecutor Mark Totten and Republican attorney Kevin Kijewski are the only other announced candidates for the 2026 Attorney General’s election. Current AG Dana Nessel is term limited.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support.  Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on X (Twitter)

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org
Tags
WEMU News eli savitwashtenaw countyMichigan Attorney Generaldana nessel2026 ElectionsElections
Kevin Meerschaert
News Reporter and Host Kevin Meerschaert was a student reporter at WEMU in the early 90s. After another 30 years in the public radio business and stops in Indiana, Maryland, Florida, and New Mexico, Kevin is back to where it all began.
See stories by Kevin Meerschaert
Related Content