Ann Arbor's Proposals A and B fight moves into battle over language

Opponents of Ann Arbor’s Proposals A and B on the August ballot say the city has conceded the measures are non-binding and will not produce the benefits being promised.

The core of the argument is that city leaders supporting the proposals now say the ballot measures are legally “compelling” as opposed to legally “binding.” Those opposed to the charter amendments say that means the city would have no legal obligation to deliver on the promise of a new library, housing, and a multi-use development.

Counsel for Vote No on A and B Thomas Wieder says “legally compelling” is a nonexistent concept.

“Ballot language isn’t supposed to be compelling at all. It’s supposed to be a neutral recitation of what’s in the ballot amendment. So, I don’t know what anybody could mean by ‘legally compelling.’”

Mayor Christopher Taylor called the argument “campaign noise” and that the ballot language describes exactly what will happen if it passes.

“There will be performance spaces, meeting places, hundreds of units of new mixed-income housing, all without raising taxes. That’s the bottom line. That’s the truth.”

A suit has been filed against the city over the ballot’s wording. City Attorney Atleen Kaur states they will vigorously defend against the lawsuit and believes it has no merit.

