Ann Arbor City Council approves downtown library rezoning

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published June 3, 2025 at 6:56 AM EDT
Ann Arbor District Library
Kevin Meerschaert
/
89.1 WEMU
Ann Arbor District Library

The Ann Arbor City Council has given approval to a rezoning of the downtown library site.

The rezoning shifts the library parcel from Public Land District to Downtown Core, which will allow the library to explore public-private partnerships.

The plan is to build a new library with affordable housing on top. Mayor Christopher Taylor expects it to be a great success.

“The library has a proven track record of excellence when it comes to building new libraries, building new structures, envisioning spaces in which members of the public are welcome and can utilize the services the library has to offer.”

Supporters of the “Center of the City” strongly oppose the rezoning. They say voters approved their project in 2018, and city officials, particularly Mayor Taylor, fought against it ever since.

An August vote would drop that plan for a new development connected to the library.

