City of Ann Arbor to consider Green Rental Ordinance

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published June 2, 2025 at 5:39 AM EDT
Ann Arbor City Council chambers.
Kevin Meerschaert
/
89.1 WEMU
Ann Arbor City Council chambers.

The Ann Arbor City Council tonight will take its first look at the proposed Green Rental Housing Ordinance.

About 55% of Ann Arbor’s housing stock is rental units. Some of those were constructed many years ago before modern building codes and are very energy inefficient.

The proposed ordinance would set a minimum baseline for allowable carbon emissions.

Sustainability and Innovations Director Missy Stults says such ordinances have been successful elsewhere without creating an undue burden for landlords.

“Every single one of them is far more strict and stringent than what we’re proposing, and not a single other community has seen an increase in rents associated with the program outside of the normal market. Whatever the market is doing, the market does, but they’ve never seen an impact financially on the program.”

The ordinance is on first reading tonight, which means it still needs a public hearing and second reading before becoming law.

