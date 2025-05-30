Ann Arbor looking to create a Sustainability Commission

The City of Ann Arbor is looking to merge its Energy and Environmental Commissions into one Sustainability Commission.

City officials say there has been significant staff growth and program development since the adoption of A2Zero. The move would help focus efforts to expand the city’s carbon neutral goals.

Ann Arbor Sustainability and Innovations Director Missy Stults says, by having one advisory body, they can work more closely with the commissioners.

“The idea is we will have a work plan that’s established by staff every year of things that are really actionable, so the commissioners can work with us using their expertise to help advance actual policies and programs and initiatives."

The Sustainability Commission would consist of 13 voting members plus two city council members and the city administrator.

The ordinance to create the body will be introduced at Monday’s City Council meeting.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on X (Twitter)

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

