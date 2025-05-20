© 2025 WEMU
Ann Arbor breaks ground for new Fire Station #4

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published May 20, 2025 at 4:06 PM EDT
A fire truck parked at Ann Arbor's Fire Station #4.
1 of 10  — thumbnail_IMG_20250520_093235614_HDR.jpg
A fire truck parked at Ann Arbor's Fire Station #4.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU
Rendering of Ann Arbor's new Fire Station #4.
2 of 10  — station 4 rendering.jpg
Rendering of Ann Arbor's new Fire Station #4.
A3C Architecture of Ann Arbor
Rendering of Ann Arbor's new Fire Station #4.
3 of 10  — thumbnail_IMG_20250520_093043895.jpg
Rendering of Ann Arbor's new Fire Station #4.
A3C Architecture of Ann Arbor
Rendering of Ann Arbor's new Fire Station #4.
4 of 10  — 2023-0905 AAFS4 - NW CORNER.jpg
Rendering of Ann Arbor's new Fire Station #4.
A3C Architecture of Ann Arbor
Ann Arbor's old Fire Station #4.
5 of 10  — thumbnail_IMG_20250520_083326474_HDR.jpg
Ann Arbor's old Fire Station #4.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU
Mindy Kerr, the City of Ann Arbor's first-ever female firefighter, sits in an Ann Arbor fire truck. The new Fire Station #4 will be named after her.
6 of 10  — thumbnail_IMG_20250520_093330116_HDR.jpg
Mindy Kerr, the City of Ann Arbor's first-ever female firefighter, sits in an Ann Arbor fire truck. The new Fire Station #4 will be named after her.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU
Inside Ann Arbor's old Fire Station #4.
7 of 10  — thumbnail_IMG_20250520_093214976_HDR.jpg
Inside Ann Arbor's old Fire Station #4.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU
Retired Ann Arbor firefighter Mindy Kerr (right center) stands with current Ann Arbor female firefighters at the Fire Station #4 groundbreaking.
8 of 10  — thumbnail_IMG_20250520_092017736.jpg
Retired Ann Arbor firefighter Mindy Kerr (right center) stands with current Ann Arbor female firefighters at the Fire Station #4 groundbreaking.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU
(From L to R) Retired Ann Arbor firefighter Mindy Kerr, Ann Arbor City Administrator Milton Dohoney Jr., and Ann Arbor Mayor Christopher Taylor chat at the Ann Arbor Fire Station #4 groundbreaking.
9 of 10  — thumbnail_IMG_20250520_091429980.jpg
(From L to R) Retired Ann Arbor firefighter Mindy Kerr, Ann Arbor City Administrator Milton Dohoney Jr., and Ann Arbor Mayor Christopher Taylor chat at the Ann Arbor Fire Station #4 groundbreaking.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU
City of Ann Arbor officials celebrate the groundbreaking of Ann Arbor's new Fire Station #4.
10 of 10  — thumbnail_IMG_20250520_091154813_HDR.jpg
City of Ann Arbor officials celebrate the groundbreaking of Ann Arbor's new Fire Station #4.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU

Ann Arbor broke ground Tuesday morning on its new fire station, the first net-zero station to be built in the state.

The chilly temperatures were not a deterrent as officials and some retired firefighters were on hand to begin the replacement of old Station 4. The new station will include geothermal heating and cooling and solar panels.

Office of Sustainability and Innovations Director Missy Stults says it’s also Ann Arbor’s first carbon-neutral city building.

“Our city, at least, doesn’t build a lot of new buildings, right, so the building we’re replacing here is decades old. So, this sets a pretty important precedent for what it looks like to build new buildings that align with our values on the front end, as opposed to having to retrofit them on the back.”

The new station will be named after Mindy Kerr, Ann Arbor’s first female firefighter, who was once assigned to old Station 4.

