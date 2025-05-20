Ann Arbor breaks ground for new Fire Station #4

Ann Arbor broke ground Tuesday morning on its new fire station, the first net-zero station to be built in the state.

The chilly temperatures were not a deterrent as officials and some retired firefighters were on hand to begin the replacement of old Station 4. The new station will include geothermal heating and cooling and solar panels.

Office of Sustainability and Innovations Director Missy Stults says it’s also Ann Arbor’s first carbon-neutral city building.

“Our city, at least, doesn’t build a lot of new buildings, right, so the building we’re replacing here is decades old. So, this sets a pretty important precedent for what it looks like to build new buildings that align with our values on the front end, as opposed to having to retrofit them on the back.”

The new station will be named after Mindy Kerr, Ann Arbor’s first female firefighter, who was once assigned to old Station 4.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on X (Twitter)

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

