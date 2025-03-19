Ann Arbor Fire Department secures bond agreement for Station 4 construction

Ann Arbor City Council approved the sale of a $12 million bond and a contract for Granger Construction to renovate Fire Department Station 4 on Huron Parkway to be carbon neutral.

After six years of discussion and development, plans are now in motion to make Ann Arbor Fire Department’s Station 4 the first carbon-neutral fire station in the state and the city’s first carbon-neutral building.

Fire Chief Mike Kennedy says this has been a long time coming, and the city deserves a station that serves and protects the community.

“The current station is just not acceptable for our firefighters, and this is really gonna give them a place to work out of and respond out of. It’s gonna meet the needs of a 21st-century fire station.”

Groundbreaking for the new Station Four will begin within the next 60 days. Kennedy says the new station will be fully operational around the spring or summer of 2026.

