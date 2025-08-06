Ann Arbor Planning Commission approves new apartment rezoning

The Ann Arbor Planning Commission has approved a rezoning for a new residential unit off Ann Arbor-Saline Road.

The four-plus acre lot next to the Cranbrook Shopping Center has sat vacant since at least 1947. Plans are for a five-story complex with 262 studio to three-bedroom apartments.

Andy Jacobs with owner Cranbrook Limited Partnership says they want to create a space a renter would choose to stay for many years.

“And we’re doing that by creating a living environment where, hopefully, a car is not necessary because of access to shopping immediately adjacent and access to bus routes and natural park spaces that are nearby.”

The Crescent, as it’s to be called, will include a pool, central amenity deck and a low-level parking garage.

The rezoning now heads to the City Council.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on X (Twitter)

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

