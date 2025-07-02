Ann Arbor Planning Commission approves two development updates

The Ann Arbor Planning Commission has approved changes to two major developments in town.

The now 18-story housing complex on the current Galleria Mall site will expand to 435,000 square feet with 260 units and almost 1,000 beds.

Architect John Myefski says the changes also include a much larger array of solar panels.

“To do this, we’ve actually had to put some vertical panels. Our panels are lifted up on a rack storage trellis system. And on part of the walls, just to meet it, we have to put some vertical panels on there, but we will meet the requirements for the percentages.”

The commission also approved a site plan modification that will bring a Dick’s Sporting Goods next to the housing development under construction at the old Sears location at Briarwood Mall.

