Ann Arbor Planning Commission approves two development updates

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published July 2, 2025 at 4:00 PM EDT
Rendering of the proposed Ann Arbor Galleria Mall site project.
1 of 3  — galleria rendering 2.PNG
Rendering of the proposed Ann Arbor Galleria Mall site project.
Myefski Architects
Rendering of the proposed Ann Arbor Galleria Mall site project.
2 of 3  — galleria rendering 1.PNG
Rendering of the proposed Ann Arbor Galleria Mall site project.
Myefski Architects
Rendering of the proposed Ann Arbor Briarwood green space.
3 of 3  — Briarwood rendering 1.PNG
Rendering of the proposed Ann Arbor Briarwood green space.
Simon Property Group

The Ann Arbor Planning Commission has approved changes to two major developments in town.

The now 18-story housing complex on the current Galleria Mall site will expand to 435,000 square feet with 260 units and almost 1,000 beds.

Architect John Myefski says the changes also include a much larger array of solar panels.

“To do this, we’ve actually had to put some vertical panels. Our panels are lifted up on a rack storage trellis system. And on part of the walls, just to meet it, we have to put some vertical panels on there, but we will meet the requirements for the percentages.”

The commission also approved a site plan modification that will bring a Dick’s Sporting Goods next to the housing development under construction at the old Sears location at Briarwood Mall.

Kevin Meerschaert
News Reporter and Host Kevin Meerschaert was a student reporter at WEMU in the early 90s. After another 30 years in the public radio business and stops in Indiana, Maryland, Florida, and New Mexico, Kevin is back to where it all began.
