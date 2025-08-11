© 2025 WEMU
WCCD has suggestions for fall planting

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published August 11, 2025 at 5:25 AM EDT
Washtenaw County Conservation District
/
washtenawcd.org

The calendar is moving toward the fall. According to the Washtenaw County Conservation District, it’s a good time to plant certain native species before winter arrives.

The WCCD wants to emphasize the importance of what to plant in the autumn as well as in the spring. It helps protect the local ecosystem and the removal of invasive species that continue to threaten the Huron Valley Watershed.

Resource Specialist Doug Reith says it’s a great benefit to the entire region.

“We have this opportunity to bring back a lot more biodiversity to our properties and creating a lot of great benefits to both our livelihoods, as well as the ecological systems that provide so many services for us and for our animals and plants in this area.”

Reith says fall can be a good time to plant native wildflowers.

People who don’t have the land can use planters, and new property owners can plant trees, which will grow to later provide shade.

Tags
WEMU News washtenaw countywashtenaw county conservation districtDoug Reithnative plantsflowersgardeningautumnal equinoxenvironment
