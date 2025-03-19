Chelsea Senior Center receives grant for native flower bed

The Chelsea Senior Center has received a $1,350 grant from the Wildflower Association of Michigan to help build a native flower garden.

The Chelsea Senior Center will plant over 400 Michigan plants and wildflowers in a new garden near the Chelsea School District campus.

Allison Rullman is the center's Intergenerational Garden Volunteer Manager. She says the center’s second garden will serve as an interactive place for the community to educate themselves about native botanicals through various signage.

“We hope to have a QR code that will link to the specific plant, so you’ll know exactly what it is that you’re looking at.”

Rullman says the garden will be an effort to preserve and propagate Michigan’s native plants and wildflowers. She adds the first year will be the biggest challenge for the garden, but she has confidence that the senior center’s volunteers will help the place flourish for years to come.

