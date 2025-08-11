Washtenaw County health officials say Trump's plan could slash coverage

Washtenaw County health officials say President Trump’s recently passed and signed tax and spending cuts bill could lead to devastating impacts across the area.

The Washtenaw Health Project is a consortium of area hospitals and organizations. Executive Director Jeremy Lapedis says cuts to Medicaid will affect the 20,000 people in Washtenaw who are covered under the Healthy Michigan Plan.

“Those are the people that are going to be most impacted are most likely to lose health care coverage as a result of this bill. Everybody on Medicaid is going to be impacted by it, but those are the people that are going to be most at risk of losing coverage.”

Lapedis says the WHP system could be the ideal response to the bill. He says they already have programs in place that are helping 8,500 people in the county assisting them with enrolling in various plans. However, more funding sources will be needed.

