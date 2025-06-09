Washtenaw United: Closing the reading gap in Washtenaw County

ABOUT KARA WOODARD:

Kara Woodard is the program manager for the Children's Literacy Network in Ann Arbor.

David Fair: This is 89.1 WEMU, and, as of last Friday, most K-12 students are on summer break. Now, there are a number of benefits to a few months of rest, rejuvenation, and recreation, but it also has some drawbacks. That can include some recidivism and progress made in the previous grade level. I'm David Fair, and welcome to this week's edition of Washtenaw United. Creating a program of summer reading can keep the mind engaged, active, and in learning mode. Literacy--it's probably a bigger problem than you might think, and we know for certain there is a literacy gap in our community. School districts with larger numbers of Black and Hispanic students have seen greater deficits in test scores than in more white and affluent districts. Closing that gap--well, it's a major focus of the Ann Arbor-based Children's Literacy Network. Kara Woodard serves as program manager for the network, and I appreciate your time today, Kara!

Kara Woodard: Yes! Thank you so much, David!

David Fair: How significant is the literacy gap in Washtenaw County?

Kara Woodard: We are actually seeing huge numbers throughout Washtenaw County. Washtenaw County actually ranks 81st out of 83 in Michigan counties in income inequality. And so, we are seeing huge gaps in the reading levels of those students within the Washternaw County schools.

David Fair: Why is it that money seems to make such a big difference in creating this inequity?

Kara Woodard: It's, point blank, has to do with resources. Families don't have access to books, or they can't purchase books for their students. And so then, those students don't have books at home that they're able to read. So, that is kind of where Children's Literacy Network comes in. With the students that we're working with, we are providing them, across all four of our programs, with books to take home to start building their home libraries. That then turns to leading to building their intrinsic motivation and love of reading.

David Fair: You mentioned sending books home and allowing children to begin to develop their own library and taking pride in what they've read and what they're learning. Are you seeing the impacts of at-home learning during the pandemic further contributing to the literacy gap?

Kara Woodard: Oh yes! Yeah! At CLN, actually, we ran through the pandemic. We were able to offer one of our programs. We modified it to be called Virtual Book Pals. So, the students were still reading and participating in literacy activities all from their home. And we would send books and everything home with them. We are still currently running that program. And we are seeing huge successes with our students in that program. We get a lot of positive feedback from the parents of the students that participate, and they love the program as well.

David Fair: Yeah, that family dynamic is ultimately very important in creating children literacy, right?

Kara Woodard: That's kind of one of the goals of CLN is to meet the students where they are at. So, some students don't participate in our in-person program. So then, we are able to offer them that virtual option. For the first time this year, we are actually offering a virtual summer BookPALS, so students can participate for five weeks in the summer doing the virtual BookPALS. And so, they log on to the computer. They meet with students outside of their schools across southeast Michigan, so they're meeting new people, building those new relationships, all through the literacy and the book.

David Fair: Washtenaw United and our conversation with Children's Literacy Network Program Manager Kara Woodard continues on 89.1 WEMU. We've talked about financial considerations, there are the social considerations, and we have systemic barriers to overcome. What about the emotional barriers that come from food, housing, and transportation insecurity contribute to diminished literacy?

Kara Woodard: So, when those basic needs of the students are not met, then focusing on school is the last thing that they want to be doing because they're thinking about all of the other things in their life that aren't happening for them, I guess. And so, by trying to meet the students where they're at, we are trying to close some of those gaps. And so, our Family Literacy Night, we call it FLIP, that program is for all of our families. And so, we invite parents, guardians, whoever's at home, younger students maybe that aren't in school yet to the schools, and we host dinners for them, and we provide literacy activities and skills and tips and tricks for the families on how to support their students.

David Fair: What kind of difference do you see in a child's self-esteem when they are achieving at grade level or higher because of their interaction in these programs?

Kara Woodard: Yeah. So, seeing--watching--a student's confidence grow from our first session with them at the beginning of the school year to the end is huge. Personally, that's my favorite part of working with the students and being a part of CLN. But we talk to the students, obviously, all throughout the year, and we kind of gage their confidence with reading at the beginning of year to end of the year. And for our end-of-year surveys that we give the students, we had a majority, I would say probably 90% or more of our students, said that they felt like by being a part of our program, that it changed their outlook on reading, and they felt more confident in their reading, whether it was like reading out loud or reading a harde- type book. But we got a lot of positive feedback from our students. The evidence shows that having that early literacy intervention is huge and is able to kind of shape the child's whole academic journey. And so, having the strongly linked to academic achievement and then social-emotional development, which then follows them.

David Fair: And it goes back to the old adage that "success breeds success," right?

Kara Woodard: Yeah, yeah.

David Fair: This is 89.1 WEMU, and, again, we're talking with Kara Woodard on Washtenaw United. Kara is Program Manager for the Ann Arbor-based Children's Literacy Network. Now, your staff and your pool of volunteers that make the network run integrates a program that follows along with the Michigan State Core Standards. How important is having that continuity of learning from classroom to library to living room?

Kara Woodard: I think it's huge! If we are able to kind of build on what the classroom teacher is doing, that just kind of solidifies and cements those literacy skills for our students. And so, all of our programs are rooted in the science of reading. And then, our BookPALS program, specifically, we focus our lessons on the Common Core State Standards as well.

David Fair: Summer recess is the time that most all kids look forward to, and if today's kids are anything like I was, then it's an opportunity to put the learning brain into sleep mode. And I can attest that's a really bad idea! But maintaining a steady schedule of reading and literacy development through the summer is particularly important for those particularly who are behind grade level. You mentioned you are having an at-home accessible learning program this summer. Tell me how a child might maintain engagement throughout these fun summer months.

Kara Woodard: Yeah, absolutely! So, our virtual Summer BookPALS program is going to actually mirror our normal school year virtual BookPALS program. So, we are working with the schools that currently hold our programs for the year and families. It is a family opt-in program just because it is happening outside of school hours, obviously in the summer. And so, families sign their students up. They shared with us their students' interests: what books they're interested in, whether it's fiction or non-fiction. And so, we were able to order books, and we actually sent the books to the schools last week to the students who signed up. And so, they each got between four to six books that they will get to read this summer with other people or other students that are in their reading groups. And then, the groups are led by our volunteer reading mentors.

David Fair: And what's the reward at the end? Is there some sort of certificate that they get or a ribbon that tells them, "Hey, you did a great job this summer and you're ready for the next grade?"

Kara Woodard: Yeah. So, actually, for our virtual BookPALS, we do actually offer small prizes to our students because we know it can be hard. You know, a lot in the summer, the last thing you're thinking about is reading a lot of the times. And so, we do offer little small prizes for our students that attend all of their five-week virtual sessions as just like a little extra incentive for them.

David Fair: So, as we look at the longer term, the more we know, the more we learn, and the better we understand how children learn, what is it ultimately going to take to close the literacy gap, or can we do it?

Kara Woodard: I think it's something that we've been trying to do, obviously, for years at this point. I think literacy, it's not just about reading. It's about having the equity and the opportunity for these students and for our future communities. And so, just trying to intervene early, getting as much information to the families as we can, whether it be in-person sessions, or like virtual sessions that we could offer to families just so that way families are more informed. And I think that would create more of the impactful kind of closing of that literacy gap.

David Fair: Well, we have a ways to go, but we certainly should be grateful and appreciative of the progress that's being made. Thank you so much for the conversation today, Kara!

Kara Woodard: Thank you so much, David!

David Fair: That is Kara Woodard. She is Program Manager at the Ann Arbor-based Children's Literacy Network and our guest on Washtenaw United. For more information on the literacy gap and how to connect with the Children's Literacy Network, pay a visit to our website at WEMU.org. Washtennaw United is produced in partnership with the United Way for Southeastern Michigan, and you hear it every Monday. I'm David Fair, and this is your community NPR station 89.1 WEMU-FM Ypsilanti. Celebrating 60 years of broadcasting from the campus of Eastern Michigan University!

