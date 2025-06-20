'Make Music Day' events add to Ann Arbor's character and identity

Musicians of all levels across Ann Arbor will come together this Saturday for Make Music Day, an open‑air celebration where anyone can listen or pick up an instrument and play along.

Ann Arbor’s long tradition of free outdoor music has deeply influenced its cultural identity.

Ross Huff is a trumpeter with local groups like the jazz band the Pherotones and folk rock ensemble Erin Zindle and the Ragbirds. He says he visited Ann Arbor in the 1970s with his parents and took in the city’s jazz and blues scene. He adds being able to experience those performances sparked his lifelong love of Ann Arbor’s music scene.

“I’ve had an awareness of the 1972 Blues and Jazz Festival and of the cultural movement that was connected in Ann Arbor through jazz, blues, and rock n’ roll music.”

Huff says he’s organizing a musical parade downtown Ann Arbor as part of Make Music Day because it lets non‑professional players and kids connect with seasoned performers. He says hopefully, they too can fall in love with Ann Arbor’s music just like he did years ago.

