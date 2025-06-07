A2 African American Festival highlights needs in Ann Arbor community

The Ann Arbor African American Festival is bringing together members of the Black community this weekend in downtown Ann Arbor.

The Ann Arbor African American Festival is going into its 28th year of recognizing the accomplishments of Black artists, business owners, and advocates.

Event coordinator Teesha Montague says the festival celebrates the history and contributions African Americans have made in Ann Arbor. She says African Americans still face plenty of challenges that are holding them back socioeconomically.

“Affecting the progress of African Americans and the success and opportunities? I guess lack of funding, lack of support, lack of housing opportunities, lack of business opportunities in this community.”

Montague says compared to when the festival began, there’s more awareness and advocacy for African Americans to improve their community presence.

The festival runs all day today until 8 PM.

