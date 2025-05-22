Local birding organization encourages BIPOC community to join in 'Black Birder Week' activities

The Washtenaw Bird and Nature Alliance is advocating for Black people to feel safe and included in birding communities as part of its Black Birders Week.

Black Birders Week was adopted by birding organizations across the nation in 2020 following an incident in which Christian Cooper had the police called on him while birdwatching in New York City.

Victor Chen is the Education Director and BIPOC Bird Walk coordinator for the Washtenaw Bird and Nature Alliance. He says that Black regulars on his walks have expressed feeling unsafe and often face suspicion when birding with predominantly white groups.

“Talking to some Black birders, they say they just don’t feel as comfortable in the outdoors. They get weird looks. There’s micro-aggressions. People ask them things. It's a space most of the time you’ll see white people.”

Chen says Black Birders Week encourages BIPOC birdwatchers to forge new connections and make outdoor spaces welcoming to all people.

Black Birders Week begins on May 25th.

