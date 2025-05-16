© 2025 WEMU
Ann Arbor's Jones Elementary School historical marker unveiled

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published May 16, 2025 at 7:22 AM EDT
A sign commemorating the former Jones Elementary School in Ann Arbor.
1 of 14  — IMG_20250515_143416165.jpg
A sign commemorating the former Jones Elementary School in Ann Arbor.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU
Ann Arbor's Community High School.
2 of 14  — IMG_20250515_143626459_HDR.jpg
Ann Arbor's Community High School.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU
The Jones Community Garden behind Ann Arbor Community High School.
3 of 14  — IMG_20250515_143500199_HDR.jpg
The Jones Community Garden behind Ann Arbor Community High School.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU
The commemorative cake for the new Jones Elementary School historical marker.
4 of 14  — IMG_20250515_141951925_HDR.jpg
The commemorative cake for the new Jones Elementary School historical marker.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU
Residents gather for the Jones Elementary School historical marker ceremony.
5 of 14  — IMG_20250515_135049073_HDR.jpg
Residents gather for the Jones Elementary School historical marker ceremony.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU
The Community High School Jazz Band performs at the Jones Elementary School historical marker ceremony.
6 of 14  — IMG_20250515_132623650_HDR.jpg
The Community High School Jazz Band performs at the Jones Elementary School historical marker ceremony.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU
Ann Arbor Public Schools Superintendent Jazz Parks attends the Jones Elementary School historical marker ceremony.
7 of 14  — IMG_20250515_133525858_HDR.jpg
Ann Arbor Public Schools Superintendent Jazz Parks attends the Jones Elementary School historical marker ceremony.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU
Jones Elementary School alumnus Paul Harrison speaks at the Jones Elementary School historical marker ceremony.
8 of 14  — IMG_20250515_135927196.jpg
Jones Elementary School alumnus Paul Harrison speaks at the Jones Elementary School historical marker ceremony.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU
The Jones Elementary School historical marker is unveiled to the public.
9 of 14  — IMG_20250515_141500393_HDR.jpg
The Jones Elementary School historical marker is unveiled to the public.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU
The Jones Elementary School historical marker is shown to the public.
10 of 14  — IMG_20250515_142816283_HDR.jpg
The Jones Elementary School historical marker is shown to the public.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU
The Jones Elementary School historical marker is shown to the public.
11 of 14  — IMG_20250515_142837017_HDR.jpg
The Jones Elementary School historical marker is shown to the public.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU
The Jones Elementary School historical marker is shown to the public.
12 of 14  — IMG_20250515_142758663_HDR.jpg
The Jones Elementary School historical marker is shown to the public.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU
Residents gather around the Jones Elementary School historical marker.
13 of 14  — IMG_20250515_142230665_HDR.jpg
Residents gather around the Jones Elementary School historical marker.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU
The Jones Elementary School historical marker is shown to the public.
14 of 14  — IMG_20250515_141746881_HDR.jpg
The Jones Elementary School historical marker is shown to the public.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU

A large crowd gathered behind Ann Arbor’s Community High School on Thursday to unveil an historical marker to remember Jones Elementary School.

The Community High School Jazz Band played as Jones School alumni and families sat under a big tent and reminisced. Opened in 1923, Jones was an elementary school in the predominantly Black neighborhood. It was closed in 1965, and its students were transferred to various, mostly white schools.

Paul Harrison began attending Jones as a kindergartner in 1963. He says the marker tells the history of the school and its neighborhood.

“Segregation was not a coincidence. Segregation was a carefully thought out, planned and executed activity.”

Jones was repurposed and opened as Community High School in 1972.

