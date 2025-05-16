Ann Arbor's Jones Elementary School historical marker unveiled

A large crowd gathered behind Ann Arbor’s Community High School on Thursday to unveil an historical marker to remember Jones Elementary School.

The Community High School Jazz Band played as Jones School alumni and families sat under a big tent and reminisced. Opened in 1923, Jones was an elementary school in the predominantly Black neighborhood. It was closed in 1965, and its students were transferred to various, mostly white schools.

Paul Harrison began attending Jones as a kindergartner in 1963. He says the marker tells the history of the school and its neighborhood.

“Segregation was not a coincidence. Segregation was a carefully thought out, planned and executed activity.”

Jones was repurposed and opened as Community High School in 1972.

