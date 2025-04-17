Ann Arbor Public Schools celebrates community partners and volunteers

Ann Arbor Public Schools will welcome hundreds of community members to its inaugural Celebration of Partners and Volunteers this evening.

Tonight’s event at Huron High School recognizes individuals who have donated their time to support AAPS throughout the year.

AAPS Strategic Partnership and Community Engagement Director Nancy Shore says these silent champions make a huge difference in the lives of students and staff.

“We really want to make sure that we highlight that and make sure everyone in the community knows that the support of our students goes beyond school walls, and it really is all of us together that is supporting our students.”

Sponsored by the Ann Arbor Area Community Foundation, the invitation only event awards more than $100,000 in grants and scholarships to AAPS schools each year.

Tonight's event at Huron High School runs from 5-6:30 PM.

