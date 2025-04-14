© 2025 WEMU
Ann Arbor Pioneer High, WCC alumnus launched into space

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published April 14, 2025 at 4:00 PM EDT
A cardboard cutout of Blue Origin astronaut and WCC alumnus Aisha Bowe at the Washtenaw Community College Blue Origin watch party.
A cardboard cutout of Blue Origin astronaut and WCC alumnus Aisha Bowe at the Washtenaw Community College Blue Origin watch party.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU
Students gather for the Blue Origin watch party at Washtenaw Community College.
Students gather for the Blue Origin watch party at Washtenaw Community College.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU
"Flying saucers" (donuts) served at the Blue Origin watch party at Washtenaw Community College.
"Flying saucers" (donuts) served at the Blue Origin watch party at Washtenaw Community College.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU
"Rocket Fuel" (coffee) served at the Blue Origin watch party at Washtenaw Community College.
"Rocket Fuel" (coffee) served at the Blue Origin watch party at Washtenaw Community College.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU
"Liquid hydrogen" (water) and "Galaxy Punch" served at the Blue Origin watch party at Washtenaw Community College.
"Liquid hydrogen" (water) and "Galaxy Punch" served at the Blue Origin watch party at Washtenaw Community College.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU
WCC President Dr. Rose Bellanca and U.S. Rep. Debbie Dingell chat at the Blue Origin watch party at Washtenaw Community College.
WCC President Dr. Rose Bellanca and U.S. Rep. Debbie Dingell chat at the Blue Origin watch party at Washtenaw Community College.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU
A feed to Washtenaw Community College of Ann Arbor Pioneer High School students watching the Blue Origin launch.
A feed to Washtenaw Community College of Ann Arbor Pioneer High School students watching the Blue Origin launch.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU
A feed of the Blue Origin capsule launching shown at Washtenaw Community College.
A feed of the Blue Origin capsule launching shown at Washtenaw Community College.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU
A feed to Washtenaw Community College of the Blue Origin capsule descending to Earth.
A feed to Washtenaw Community College of the Blue Origin capsule descending to Earth.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU
A feed to Washtenaw Community College of the Blue Origin capsule landing safely.
A feed to Washtenaw Community College of the Blue Origin capsule landing safely.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU
A feed shown at Washtenaw Community College of Blue Origin astronaut Aisha Bowe disembarking her capsule in triumph.
A feed shown at Washtenaw Community College of Blue Origin astronaut Aisha Bowe disembarking her capsule in triumph.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU

A group gathered at Washtenaw Community College Monday morning to watch one of their own be launched into space.

The crowd at the watch party cheered as the Blue Origin’s New Shepard rocket launched from its West Texas pad. The all-female flight included WCC and Pioneer High alumnus Aisha Bowe.

Among the spectators was 15-year-old Ajahni Harrison from Arbor Prep, who was mentored by Bowe. She says it’s exciting to now know someone who has been to space.

“And it is just like, ‘Wow! Me!’ I’m a 15-year-old girl and to see other women going into space, a Black woman. So, it’s very emotional! I’m proud of her! I’m so proud of her!”

Another WCC alum, Nathan Perry, is a launch vehicle test engineer for Blue Origin and also worked on the flight.

WEMU News washtenaw community collegeAnn Arbor Pioneer High SchoolAnn Arbor Public SchoolsAnn Arborwashtenaw countySTEMastronomy
Kevin Meerschaert
News Reporter and Host Kevin Meerschaert was a student reporter at WEMU in the early 90s. After another 30 years in the public radio business and stops in Indiana, Maryland, Florida, and New Mexico, Kevin is back to where it all began.
