Ann Arbor Pioneer High, WCC alumnus launched into space

A group gathered at Washtenaw Community College Monday morning to watch one of their own be launched into space.

The crowd at the watch party cheered as the Blue Origin’s New Shepard rocket launched from its West Texas pad. The all-female flight included WCC and Pioneer High alumnus Aisha Bowe.

Among the spectators was 15-year-old Ajahni Harrison from Arbor Prep, who was mentored by Bowe. She says it’s exciting to now know someone who has been to space.

“And it is just like, ‘Wow! Me!’ I’m a 15-year-old girl and to see other women going into space, a Black woman. So, it’s very emotional! I’m proud of her! I’m so proud of her!”

Another WCC alum, Nathan Perry, is a launch vehicle test engineer for Blue Origin and also worked on the flight.

