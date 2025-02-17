© 2025 WEMU
School Closing Information

U-M Department of Astronomy prepares its first NASA mission

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published February 17, 2025 at 6:38 AM EST
(L to R) STARI researchers John Monnier, Shivani Sunil, and James Cutler.
1 of 4  — 1/28/25 engineering, satellite researchers
(L to R) STARI researchers John Monnier, Shivani Sunil, and James Cutler.
The University of Michigan / Michigan Photography
STARI concept
2 of 4  — stari_concept.jpg
STARI concept
The University of Michigan
STARI design
3 of 4  — stari_life.jpg
STARI design
University of Michigan
Part of the STARI satellite system, known as a "cubesat".
4 of 4  — 1/28/25 engineering, satellite researchers
Part of the STARI satellite system, known as a "cubesat".
The University of Michigan / Michigan Photography

The University of Michigan Department of Astronomy is scheduled to launch its first space mission with a $10 million grant from NASA.

The STarlight Acquisition and Reflection toward Interferometry, or STARI, mission will showcase a new technique for finding and studying exoplanets to search for signs of life.
2025-2-11-cubesat.mp4

The mission is expected to be launched in 2029.

Project leader, U-M professor of Astronomy John Monnier, says it should make the study of planets out of our solar system less expensive.

“Interferometry is a method of combining telescopes that are hundreds of meters apart to get the power of a very, very large telescope, which, as you know, larger in astronomy is better you can get much sharper images of the sky.”

Monnier says it’s hoped it can be used to find more Earth-like exoplanets and try to detect oxygen in their atmospheres, which is believed to be a sign life may exist.

Kevin Meerschaert
News Reporter and Host Kevin Meerschaert was a student reporter at WEMU in the early 90s. After another 30 years in the public radio business and stops in Indiana, Maryland, Florida, and New Mexico, Kevin is back to where it all began.
