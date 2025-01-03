Quadrantid meteor shower marks first celestial event of 2025

Local residents can look up tonight and see a visual treat as hundreds of meteors streak across the sky. The Quadrantid meteor shower is an annual astronomical event that happens near the beginning of the year.

Director of Eastern Michigan University’s Sherzer Observatory Norbert Vance says the shower’s name is from the former constellation of Quadrans Muralis. He adds often during this time of year the sky is obscured by clouds. However, residents can still possibly see the event.

“Look towards the Big Dipper in the northeast especially after midnight and hope that you see some meteors. There’s usually a fairly good number. But it’s a very narrow window. So, if you don’t appear at just the right time, you could miss the shower pretty easily.”

The Quadrantids are expected to last from 10 PM to 1 AM with the sky in the local area possibly giving way just enough to see the shower.

