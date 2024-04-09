Students and residents gather atop EMU's Sherzer Hall for the solar eclipse

A few dozen students, staff and local Ypsilantians climbed to the top of Sherzer Hall and Observatory on Monday to watch the partial eclipse of the sun.

The EMU Physics and Astronomy Department handed out eclipse glasses as people lined up to take a look at the sun as the moon slowly moved across the sphere. Sunspots were easily visible through Sherzer’s computer guided 10-inch refractor telescope.

EMU College of Arts and Sciences Dean Dana Heller says there was no way she was going to miss the opportunity.

“Because I am so excited about this eclipse and I wanted to see if from the best vantage point on campus, which is right here on the observatory deck of Sherzer."

As the eclipse reached its peak of just over 99% in Ypsilanti, the sky darkened somewhat in an eerie glow. From the top of the four-story Sherzer Hall, darkness could be seen toward the south were the eclipse was more pronounced.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org