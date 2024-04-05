© 2024 WEMU
Serving Ypsilanti, Ann Arbor and Washtenaw County, MI
EMU's Sherzer Observatory offering viewing of total solar eclipse

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published April 5, 2024 at 6:05 AM EDT
A telescope at Eastern Michigan University's Sherzer Observatory.
Kevin Meerschaert
/
89.1 WEMU
A telescope at Eastern Michigan University's Sherzer Observatory.

While Washtenaw County is not in the path of totality during Monday’s solar eclipse, there will still things to see and do during the event.

It won’t get dark in the Ann Arbor-Ypsilanti region. Even with over 99% of the sun blocked, there is still plenty of light to go around.

Norbert Vance is the Director of the Sherzer Observatory at Eastern Michigan University. He says, if the weather cooperates, you can watch the event on campus.

“The telescope will be configured, so that people can look at it safely from the comfort of the observatory. There’s liable to be a fair number of people here, so one will have to be patient. But the planetarium will be open, if it’s cloudy, to live stream the event.”

The EMU Planetarium is in the Mark-Jefferson Building on campus.

Vance warns not to try to view any of the partial eclipse without eye protection. Special solar glasses are available at many places around Washtenaw County.

The eclipse will begin just before 2 PM and reach maximum around 3:13 PM.

Kevin Meerschaert
News Reporter and Host Kevin Meerschaert was a student reporter at WEMU in the early 90s. After another 30 years in the public radio business and stops in Indiana, Maryland, Florida, and New Mexico, Kevin is back to where it all began.
