Ann Arbor School Board approves changes to public participation process

The Ann Arbor School Board has voted to change the way groups can address the body during regular meetings. But not before a roller coaster of a night.

There are nine board designated groups on the regular agenda that can address the trustees at any meeting, but at least three more organizations asked to be added. The change removes the whole list and instead allows any group to be allotted time to speak.

Some of the designated groups say the change was due to fears of the Trump Administration. But Trustee Don Wilkerson says that’s not true.

“This change has nothing to do with the federal political landscape or executive orders. Again, this is something that should have been addressed last year by the previous board but is something that we are taking action on to address today.”

Trustee Rima Mohammad joined opponents of the change who say dropping the list sends the wrong message and instead suggested to just add more names to the list of designated groups.

