Groups ask Ann Arbor School Board to rethink agenda revisions

The Ann Arbor School Board is hearing from groups and organizations asking their allotted times to speak at meetings not be removed from the agenda.

The groups mostly represent what are considered underserved communities. But legal questions have been raised if the board should instead open that time to any organization wishing to speak. But members of those groups say that set aside time is important.

Jennie Allan is the administrator of the Ann Arbor Youth Gender and Sexuality Alliance.

“We hear from people all the time. I’ve got some really crazy stories from people who are coming from rural parts of Michigan. One family sold their house, their lakeside house, sold their boat and moved to Ann Arbor, so that their trans kid can be safe.”

School Board President Torchio Feaster says they have no intention of eliminating any of the district affiliated groups, only the specific set aside time on the agenda. He says any of the organizations will be able to address the board if they ask to speak.

