Ann Arbor School Board approves district's Thurston plan

After months of contentious debate, the Ann Arbor School Board has approved to move forward with the district’s plan for Thurston Elementary.

In a 4-3 vote, the board decided it was time to get the issue of Thurston Elementary behind them. The majority didn’t want to split up the students while the new school was built.

It will be constructed north of the old building and next to the Thurston Nature Center.

It was a major blow for those opposed to the move. Neighbor James Freeland says they’re very disappointed.

“We will continue to try and advocate for the best site plan possible, but there is very little you can do to make the site plan better. We’ve been the only people who’ve gotten anything done to make it better, and it’s been through a lot of effort to get there. Yeah, it’s super disappointing.”

Freeland presented a plan he says could have all but Pre-k staged at old Logan Elementary, while the new Thurston was built. But Board President Torchio Feaster says there wouldn’t be enough space to accommodate all the grades.

