Ann Arbor Public Schools moving forward on new school construction 

The Ann Arbor School Board will vote tonight on additional trade contracts for the construction of the new Mitchell Elementary, which will feature environmentally friendly improvements.

Mitchell is the first of several new elementary school construction projects slated to begin this year and next. The school will include a geothermal heating and cooling system.

School Board President Torchio Feaster says it’s hoped the district will be able to use green technology at all of the future school construction sites.

“Our goal is to protect our planet and protect our community for future generations. And if we can help do that by tapping into our natural resources, it will protect the environment in the long run and it will save our district a little money.”

The board tonight will also hear about trade contracts for the new Logan and Dicken Elementary Schools.

Construction at Mitchell is expected to begin this spring.

