Ann Arbor Board of Education swears in new members

The Ann Arbor School Board has reappointed Torchio Feaster as its president and Susan Schmidt as vice president, but a new face will be the board’s treasurer.

New trustee Don Wilkerson has a master’s degree in accounting and a BBA from the Ross School of Business. He was the unanimous choice of his colleagues to take over as Board Treasurer.

Wilkerson says he’s humbled by his appointment.

“I want to fulfill the duties of this office. I want to bring stability to the district. And I look forward to collaborating with teachers, with the union, with administrators and really helping to move this district forward with objectivity, openness and transparency.”

The board has also made some changes that adjust its goals to its fund balance. In 2024, it was down to only 2.2% instead of the targeted 6-15%. The new schedule modifies the range to reach 10-15% by the 2027-28 fiscal year.

