Ann Arbor Board of Education ready for fresh start after difficult 2024 calendar year

Ann Arbor School Board President Torchio Feaster says with three new trustees coming aboard and this year’s financial problems behind them, he’s optimistic heading into 2025.

It was a rough year for Ann Arbor Public Schools, which included having to address a $25 million budget shortfall and heated board meetings.

With the financial crisis out of the way and all the teachers who were initially laid off reinstated, Feaster is hoping the focus can now be on educating students. He says new members Don Wilkerson, Leslie Wilkins, and Glynda Wilks will be fine additions to the School Board.

“I think that the people we have coming in have great skill sets. Each and every one of them brings a particular expertise to the board. I’m looking forward to putting those skills sets to use, so we can do some great work for this district.”

Feaster says he hopes to see at a minimum a good working relationship between board members, so they can prioritize the needs of the district above those of each individual trustee.

