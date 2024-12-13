Ann Arbor Public Schools to continue talks over teachers' health insurance plan

Negotiators between the Ann Arbor School District and its teachers’ union will be meeting again next week to try and find a solution to the high cost of health insurance premiums.

Teachers continue to flock to Ann Arbor School Board meetings lamenting the sharp increases they’re seeing in their health insurance deductions from their paychecks. Many say they won’t be able to afford to continue to work in Ann Arbor if it continues.

Ann Arbor Education Association President Fred Klein says the district’s administration needs to take heed of the teachers’ concerns.

“Ann Arbor Public Schools used to be able to rest on its laurels, so to speak. But I’m afraid that the days of AAPS being a destination district are over. We must fairly compensate our teachers to bring AAPS back to that standard.”

One complaint of the teachers is that their health care costs rose more sharply than other district bargaining units. That includes in the administration where salaries are much higher.

