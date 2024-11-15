Ann Arbor teachers to get more details on latest health coverage plans

Ann Arbor teachers will be hearing the details about the new health care plans next week as their concerns about rising premium costs continue.

In September, the district was presented with unusually high increases in their insurance costs from their providers. That included a 24% hike by Priority Health, which covers about 90% of employees.

Ann Arbor Education Association President Fred Klein says the current situation in unsustainable.

“99.8% of the increased costs of these health care premiums is being passed directly onto the paychecks of teachers. This is resulting in a significant reduction in take-home pay. And if left unaddressed, it will lead to more attrition.”

Klein says there some teachers leaving Ann Arbor and new hires who have rescinded their offers due to health care costs. District officials say they have been working to negotiate lower costs with providers.

