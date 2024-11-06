New members to Ann Arbor Board of Education elected

The Ann Arbor School Board will have new look next year with three new members getting elected Tuesday night.

Leslie Wilkins, Don Wilkerson and Glynda Wilks finished first, second, and third in the contested school board races and doing so ousted incumbent Ernesto Querijero. Wilkens says she’s overwhelmed at the support she has received across the district.

Wilkins says one of the things she wants to work on is to rebuild the trust between the school board and the community.

“I’m really honored that the community chose to trust me with this important job. So, it still feels pretty surreal, but I’m thrilled.”

Board President Torchio Feaster was elected in a special election for the seat he was earlier appointed to. He ran unopposed.

