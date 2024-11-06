© 2024 WEMU
Serving Ypsilanti, Ann Arbor and Washtenaw County, MI
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

New members to Ann Arbor Board of Education elected

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published November 6, 2024 at 5:26 AM EST
Ann Arbor Pioneer High School
Ann Arbor Public Schools
/
a2schools.org
Ann Arbor Pioneer High School

The Ann Arbor School Board will have new look next year with three new members getting elected Tuesday night.

Leslie Wilkins, Don Wilkerson and Glynda Wilks finished first, second, and third in the contested school board races and doing so ousted incumbent Ernesto Querijero. Wilkens says she’s overwhelmed at the support she has received across the district.

Wilkins says one of the things she wants to work on is to rebuild the trust between the school board and the community.

“I’m really honored that the community chose to trust me with this important job. So, it still feels pretty surreal, but I’m thrilled.”

Board President Torchio Feaster was elected in a special election for the seat he was earlier appointed to. He ran unopposed.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support.  Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org
Tags
WEMU News Ann ArborAnn Arbor Board of EducationAnn Arbor Public SchoolsTorchio Feasternovember ballot2024 ElectionsElections
Kevin Meerschaert
News Reporter and Host Kevin Meerschaert was a student reporter at WEMU in the early 90s. After another 30 years in the public radio business and stops in Indiana, Maryland, Florida, and New Mexico, Kevin is back to where it all began.
See stories by Kevin Meerschaert
Related Content