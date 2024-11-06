2024 Election Results: School District Ballot Issues in Washtenaw County

WASHTENAW INTERMEDIATE SCHOOL DISTRICT- A special education millage renewal put forth by the Washtenaw Intermediate School District has won voter approval. The request won overwhelming voter support. The 12-year, nearly 2.38-mill tax will help fund the education of students with disabilities. The WISD will begin collecting in 2026 and it is estimated it will garner nearly $57-million dollars. The tax levy will run through 2037.

LINCOLN CONSOLIDATED SCHOOL DISTRICT- The Lincoln Consolidated School District Sinking Fund Millage request won narrow voter approval. . The 10-year, 2-mill tax would will be used to purchase of real estate and potential construction of new buildings and facilities. The rest will be used for repairs and upgrades to existing buildings and district technology.

MILAN AREA SCHOOLS-The Milan Area Schools Sinking Fund Millage sought the same improvements as the measure in the Lincoln-Consolidated district, Just on a somewhat smaller scale. Milan school district voters gave the nod to a 10-year, 1.5-mill tax for district construction, improvements and transportation. It’ll raise about $1.2-million in the first year.

WHITMORE LAKE PUBLIC SCHOOLS- Another ask, another rejection. After having a bond issue rejected by voters in the August primary election, the Whitmore Lake Public Schools returned with a Sinking Fund Millage proposal in the general election. Once again, voters said “No.” The 10-year, 1.5-mill tax request would funded district construction, improvements and transportation.

