Lincoln Consolidated Schools places millage for infrastructure repairs on November ballot

The Lincoln Consolidated School District is asking voters to approve a no more than 2-mill sinking fund millage this fall to pay for needed improvements.

As the district celebrates its centennial, Superintendent Robert Jansen says its infrastructure is aging. He says the sinking fund will be used to replace old equipment, like boilers and HVACS.

“These items have to be replaced anyway, so it allows us to use these funds to replace these things that have to taken care of anyway for us to take that general fund money to spent it toward classroom instructions, people, salaries, those types of items.”

Jansen says most of the schools in the district are old, with the average age of buildings about 50 years. The newest school was open 20 years ago.

The millage would run from 2025 to 2034 and raise about $2.6 million per year.

