Jeff Gaynor stepping down as Ann Arbor Board of Education secretary

Ann Arbor School Board Trustee Jeff Gaynor is resigning as board secretary but will remain on the board until his term ends at the end of the year.

Gaynor emailed his colleagues about his decision last week and will make it official at tonight’s regular meeting. He posted on Facebook that, at this point, a trustee who better represents the majority of the board would be more appropriate.

Gaynor says a new secretary would also ease the transition with three new board members.

“My last board meeting is mid-December and the organizational meeting isn’t until mid-January. So, if we have a new secretary now, that person gets to fill the role during that last time.”

Tonight’s meeting has a fairly light agenda. The board will hear a second briefing and vote on cybersecurity grants, replacing old playground equipment at King and Haisley Elementary Schools and HVAC and geothermal improvements at Skyline High.

