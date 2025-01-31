Ann Arbor teachers want plan in case of ICE raids

What happens if federal law enforcement officers like ICE appear at an Ann Arbor public school? It’s a question being asked by district teachers.

Across the country, districts are considering what to do if there is a raid at one of their schools targeting students, teachers or staff.

The Ann Arbor Education Association represents district teachers. Union President Fred Klein told the School Board this week there needs to be a plan in place in case anything happens.

“As this is an alarming reality under current federal policies, I urge the board to work on drafting a policy and resolution that can help shelter our students and staff from these actions.”

The National Education Association has developed guidance that suggests policies and resolutions local school districts can use to defend their students and staff.

No response was given to an email sent to the Ann Arbor Public Schools asking if the district was planning on developing such a policy.

