AAPS Board members review capital program ahead of Tuesday's Thurston meeting

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published February 20, 2025 at 6:41 AM EST
To understand the strategy regarding the proposed construction and renovations in the Ann Arbor Public Schools you need to take a long look at the overall capital program. That was the idea behind a meeting Wednesday of the district’s Bond Committee.

While the public was focused on Thurston Elementary and Nature Center, board members heard an overview of how capital projects are decided and the principles behind their designs.

Much of the presentation focused on how newly built schools focus on how the structure benefits students.

Bond Committee Chair Susan Baskett says a review of the process was needed.

“We have brand new board members who, of course, want to working their hardest, and they want to learn about everything. And so, the thought is that we show how we got here to this particular project.”

The full school board will be addressing Thurston during a study session scheduled for next Tuesday, February 25th, one day ahead of the next regular school board meeting.

