School Closing Information

UPDATE - Ann Arbor School Board places Designated Groups changes back on the agenda

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published April 2, 2025 at 4:04 PM EDT
Ann Arbor Board of Education
Kevin Meerschaert
/
89.1 WEMU
Ann Arbor Board of Education

THIS WILL BE UPDATED

The Ann Arbor School Board will not be voting tonight on the proposed changes to how designated groups can address the body.

Since the proposal to drop specific slots for the groups on meeting agendas and replace it with a time for any organization to speak was introduced, there’s been an outcry from the community. The groups fear the end of their allotted time sends the wrong message and will be detrimental to the students and staff they serve.

Board President Torchio Feaster says the Equity Committee will work on the language of the rule change to provide more clarity.

“I want to seek buy-in from all the trustees and make sure that whatever we’re putting forward to vote on has been thought out, considered and has the perspective of our entire community.”

Feaster says the rule change is expected to be voted upon at the April 23rd board meeting.

