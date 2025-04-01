Ann Arbor Board of Education continues work on groups addressing board policy

The Ann Arbor School Board continues to run into issues as to how designated groups can address the body.

The Board’s Equity & Inclusion and the Governance Committees met back-to-back on Monday. Equity heard from several of the nine groups that currently have assigned times to address the board during meetings. They asked to retain their agenda designation.

Trustee Leslie Wilkins wants to slow down the process and come up with a clearer policy as to when groups can address the board.

“I don’t know why we can’t take more time to do it right. If we as a board need more time to edit these policies, then we take more time with it. Again, I don’t see what the urgency is.”

The Governance Committee is more inclined to drop the assigned times and let any group address the board on district matters. They would ask the Executive Committee for the time to speak.

The board is expected to vote on the change at Wednesday’s meeting.

