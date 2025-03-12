Ann Arbor School Board to consider changes to public comment

The Ann Arbor School Board is considering changes to its public commentary policies.

Since the COVID pandemic, Ann Arbor Public Schools personnel have read aloud email messages into the record during board meetings. It’s not a requirement the emails go to board members and are available to anyone, but it takes a lot of time to audibly read each one and it cuts into the minutes of those wishing to address the board in person.

Board President Torchio Feaster says it’s time to stop that and return to the pre-COVID rules, like every other district in the state.

“I think it’s time that our district considers the same. We value public comment, but there are many ways to reach us. Our personal emails, our board emails, and our cell phone numbers are all publicly available.”

The changes will be discussed at tonight’s board meeting. Final approval would be made next week.

