Ann Arbor Public Schools start major construction projects

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published April 14, 2025 at 6:13 AM EDT
The site of Ann Arbor's new Mitchell Elementary School.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU
Bulldozers at the Mitchell Elementary School construction site.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU
Students gather at the groundbreaking of the new Mitchell Elementary School.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU
Ann Arbor Public Schools superintendent Jazz Parks speaks at the Mitchell Elementary groundbreaking ceremony.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU
Ann Arbor Public Schools officials commemorate the groundbreaking of the new Mitchell Elementary School.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU

Ann Arbor Public Schools is beginning to turn ground on several new elementary schools to be built in the coming years. Funding comes from the bond issue voters approved in 2019.

The groundbreaking for the new Mitchell Elementary was the first of several coming up in the next few weeks. The ceremony for the new Dicken Elementary School is slated for May 2nd.

Mitchell will be the first of the new school construction projects.

Superintendent Jazz Parks says the new schools will provide a modern learning environment for students.

“Natural lighting, outdoor learning spaces, flexible learning spaces, so students can move about the building and still have learning environments, no matter where they are in the school.”

Along with Mitchell and Dicken, a major renovation of Slauson Middle School is expected to begin in a few weeks. The groundbreaking for the controversial new Thurston Elementary School is yet to be announced.

All four projects are expected to be completed in 2027.

Kevin Meerschaert
News Reporter and Host Kevin Meerschaert was a student reporter at WEMU in the early 90s. After another 30 years in the public radio business and stops in Indiana, Maryland, Florida, and New Mexico, Kevin is back to where it all began.
