Ann Arbor Public Schools parents get open house sneak peeks on school plans

Ann Arbor Public Schools has invited parents to several school open houses around the district, where they can see how the district’s elementary schools will be rebuilt.

Ann Arbor Public Schools hosted open houses this week at Lakewood and Lawton Elementary to present plans for their 2026 rebuilds.

AAPS Director of Communications Andrew Cluley says the district and parents aim to modernize elementary schools for the 21st Century. He says AAPS must adapt buildings to meet modern students' needs, including more collaborative spaces and a welcoming atmosphere.

“Depending on which one of our buildings it is, some of them don’t have as much natural light. And so, we’re going to be making sure that these new buildings have natural light.”

Cluley says there will be open houses for Wines, Burns Park, and King Elementary Schools on April 1st, 3rd, and 9th, respectively. He adds those schools are very early in their rebuilding planning process, and Ann Arbor Public Schools welcomes residents' input in shaping them.

