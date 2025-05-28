AAPS music teachers continue talks with school board over request for permanent auditoriums in new school buildings

Ann Arbor Public Schools music teachers have engaged with the school board about revising architectural plans to include auditoriums in the new school rebuilds.

A group of music and performing arts teachers at Ann Arbor Public Schools has banded together to encourage the district to change its plans for the new schools to use pop-up stages instead of building auditoriums.

One of the teachers, Katie Ryan, is a vocal and strings teacher at Angell Elementary. She says they’ve raised safety concerns to the school board about using pop-up stages.

“Given that these stages are going to be put up and taken down, put up and taken down, and there’s going to be wear and tear. And the possibility that kids are going crawling underneath for a number of reasons, I think it just opens up a possibility that they don’t even like to consider.”

Ryan says construction for Dicken, Lawton, Mitchell, and Thurston Elementary Schools has not yet begun, so there is still time to revise any planned layouts. She adds she’s hopeful the board will be receptive to further discussion.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on X (Twitter)

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org