Ann Arbor Public Schools modifying search for new finance officer

The Ann Arbor Public Schools is trying a new approach in the long search for a new head of finance.

The district hasn’t had a full-time Assistant Superintendent for Finance and Operations since Jill Minick left in late 2023. There has been an ongoing search, but not a lot of qualified candidates have been found.

Superintendent Jazz Parks says they’ve made some changes to the job description in hopes of finding some more interested parties.

“We’re going to shift, since we have been unsuccessful in finding a candidate and post a CFO position. So, that post will be coming out in the next few days."

Parks says the problem finding a great candidate could be in part due to the financial problems the district had to face last year, but she says it’s more likely because of a shortage of school business officials available, because many could be paid more in the private sector.

