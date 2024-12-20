Best of Washtenaw Winners

WEMU is thrilled to have taken top honors in Current.com's recent poll of Washtenaw County's favorites.

In addition to winning top radio station, Michael Jewett was chosen as the top radio host with Jeremy Baldwin coming in second.

Congratulations as well to our very own John Bommarito, whose side project podcast, Acoustic Alternatives, was chosen as the second favorite in the area.

