Best of Washtenaw Winners

89.1 WEMU | By John Bommarito
Published December 20, 2024 at 5:27 PM EST

WEMU is thrilled to have taken top honors in Current.com's recent poll of Washtenaw County's favorites.

In addition to winning top radio station, Michael Jewett was chosen as the top radio host with Jeremy Baldwin coming in second.

Congratulations as well to our very own John Bommarito, whose side project podcast, Acoustic Alternatives, was chosen as the second favorite in the area.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support.  Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

