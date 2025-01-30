Cinema Chat: Nick Alderink delivers his report from the Sundance Film Festival

BACK FROM THE SUNDANCE FILM FESTIVAL

It was a great year for documentaries at the festival this year with highlights that included…

"One to One: John & Yoko" — An exploration of the seminal and transformative 18 months that one of music’s most famous couples — John Lennon and Yoko Ono — spent living in Greenwich Village, New York City, in the early 1970s.

OPENING THIS WEEK

"Dog Man" — OPENS FRIDAY, JANUARY 31 AT THE MULTIPLEX

When a police officer and his faithful police dog get injured in the line of duty, a harebrained but life-saving surgery fuses the two of them together -- and Dog Man is born. As Dog Man learns to embrace his new identity, he must stop feline supervillain Petey the Cat from cloning himself and going on a crime spree.

Based on Dav Pilkey's children's graphic novel series "Dog Man," a spin-off of the "Captain Underpants" series. Starring Pete Davidson, Lil Rel Howery and Isla Fisher.

"Emilia Pérez" — RETURNS TO THE MICHIGAN FRIDAY, JANUARY 31

Nominated for 12 Academy Awards, including Best Picture, Best Director (Jacques Audiard), Best Actress (Karla Sofía Gascón), Best Supporting Actress (Zoe Saldaña).

An audacious fever dream that defies genres and expectations. Through liberating song and dance and bold visuals, this odyssey follows the journey of four remarkable women in Mexico, each pursuing their own happiness. The fearsome cartel leader Emilia (Karla Sofía Gascón) enlists Rita (Zoe Saldaña), an unappreciated lawyer stuck in a dead-end job, to help fake her death, so that Emilia can finally live authentically as her true self.

SPECIAL SCREENINGS DOWNTOWN

"Baragaki: Unbroken Samurai" — PLAYS TONIGHT AT 7 PM AT THE STATE

Part of the Masato Harada: A Life in Cinema Film Series

Sponsored by the University of Michigan Center for Japanese Studies

Set in the 19th century, the film follows the life of Toshizo Hijikata. He was the vice-commander of the Shinsengumi and fought against the Meiji Restoration. From writer/director Masato Harada.

"Wakhri (One of a Kind)" — PLAYS TONIGHT AT 7 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

Part of the South Asian Cinema: Spotlight on Women Directors Film Series

Sponsored by and presented with the University of Michigan Center for South Asian Studies

Featuring a post-film discussion with director/producer Iram Parveen Bilal! Free and open to the public

A widowed school teacher in Pakistan who becomes a viral sensation overnight when she accidentally unleashes her unabashed opinions on social media. This newfound fame as an unlikely influencer comes with its own challenges as she has to navigate archaic mindsets in a world where women's right to have a voice and own their own space is a constant challenge.

"Pink Floyd: The Wall" — PLAYS FRIDAY, JANUARY 31 AT 9:30 PM AND THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 6 AT 8 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

Part of the Late Night Classics Film Series

In this visual riff on Pink Floyd's album "The Wall," successful but drugged-out musician Pink (Bob Geldof) is looking back on his isolated childhood from the confines of a Los Angeles hotel room. Through a swirl of flashbacks and chemical-induced hallucinations, Pink recalls his lonely upbringing, during which he built a symbolic wall to the world as he coped with the death of his father (James Laurenson) and the overbearing ways of his mother (Christine Hargreaves). Written by Roger Waters and from director Alan Parker.

"The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou" — PLAYS TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 4 AT 7 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

Part of the Complete Wes Anderson Film Series

With a plan to exact revenge on a legendary shark that killed his partner, oceanographer Steve Zissou (Bill Murray) rallies a crew that includes his estranged wife, a journalist, and a man who may or may not be his son.

From writer/director Wes Anderson, co-written by Noah Baumbach and also starring Cate Blanchett, Owen Wilson, Anjelica Huston, Willem Dafoe, Jeff Goldblum, Michael Gambon, and Bud Cort.

"The Taste of Things" — PLAYS WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 5 AT 7 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

Part of the Science on Screen Film Series

The film will be followed by a discussion with Chef Allison Anastasio regarding the science of gastronomy.

Cook Eugenie and her boss Dodin grow fond of one another over 20 years, and their romance gives rise to dishes that impress even the world's most illustrious chefs. When Dodin is faced with Eugenie's reluctance to commit, he begins to cook for her. From writer/director Tran Anh Hung and starring Juliette Binoche.

CONTINUING DOWNTOWN

"Nickel Boys"

Elwood Curtis' college dreams are shattered when he's sentenced to Nickel Academy, a brutal reformatory in the Jim Crow South. Clinging to his optimistic worldview, Elwood strikes up a friendship with Turner, a fellow Black teen who dispenses fundamental tips for survival.

Starring newcomers Brandon Wilson and Ethan Herisse, from director RaMell Ross, and based on the novel by Colson Whitehead, which won the 2020 Pulitzer Prize for Fiction.

"The Brutalist"

Escaping postwar Europe, visionary architect László Toth (Adrien Brody) arrives in America to rebuild his life, his career, and his marriage. On his own in a strange new country, László settles in Pennsylvania, where the wealthy and prominent industrialist Harrison Lee Van Buren (Guy Pearce) recognizes his talent.

From director Brady Corbet ("Vox Lux") and also starring Felicity Jones.

WINNER of the Golden Globe for Best Motion Picture, Drama; Best Actor for Adrien Brody; and Best Director for Brady Corbet, among several other nominations.

"A Complete Unknown"

Set in the influential New York music scene of the early 60s, this film follows 19-year-old Minnesota musician Bob Dylan’s (Timothée Chalamet) meteoric rise as a folk singer to concert halls and the top of the charts – his songs and mystique becoming a worldwide sensation – culminating in his groundbreaking electric rock and roll performance at the Newport Folk Festival in 1965.

From director James Mangold ("Ford v Ferrari") and also starring Edward Norton as Pete Seeger, Elle Fanning as Sylvie Russo, and Monica Barbaro as Joan Baez.

"Nosferatu (2024)"

A gothic tale of obsession between a haunted young woman and the terrifying vampire infatuated with her, causing untold horror in its wake.

From the acclaimed, modern auteur Robert Eggers ("The Witch", "The Lighthouse") and starring Bill Skarsgård as Count Orlok with Nicholas Hoult, Lily-Rose Depp, Ralph Ineson, and Willem Dafoe.

"Flow"

Selected as the Latvian entry for Best International Feature Film at the 97th Academy Awards.

The film follows a courageous cat after his home is devastated by a great flood. Teaming up with a capybara, a lemur, a bird, and a dog to navigate a boat in search of dry land, they must rely on trust, courage, and wits to survive the perils of a newly aquatic planet.

A wondrous journey, through realms natural and mystical. An animated spectacle as well as a profound meditation on the fragility of the environment and the spirit of friendship and community.

"Babygirl"

A high-powered CEO puts her career and family on the line when she begins a torrid affair with her much younger intern.

From director Halina Reijn ("Bodies, Bodies, Bodies") and inspired by erotic thrillers of the 1980s and 1990s (i.e. "Body Heat," "Fatal Attraction"). Starring Nicole Kidman, winner of the Volpi Cup for Best Actress at this year’s Venice International Film Festival, and Harris Dickinson.

