Cinema Chat: 'The Brutalist' and 'The Room Next Door' open downtown

OPENING THIS WEEK

"The Brutalist" — OPENS TONIGHT AT THE STATE

Escaping postwar Europe, visionary architect László Toth (Adrien Brody) arrives in America to rebuild his life, his career, and his marriage. On his own in a strange new country, László settles in Pennsylvania, where the wealthy and prominent industrialist Harrison Lee Van Buren (Guy Pearce) recognizes his talent.

From director Brady Corbet ("Vox Lux") and also starring Felicity Jones.

WINNER of the Golden Globe for Best Motion Picture, Drama; Best Actor for Adrien Brody; and Best Director for Brady Corbet, among several other nominations.

"The Room Next Door" — OPENS FRIDAY, JANUARY 17 AT THE MICHIGAN

Ingrid (Julianne Moore) and Martha (Tilda Swinton) were close friends in their youth, when they worked together at the same magazine. Ingrid went on to become an autofiction novelist while Martha became a war reporter, and they were separated by the circumstances of life. After years of being out of touch, they meet again in an extreme but strangely sweet situation.

From two-time Academy Award writer/director Pedro Almodóvar ("All About My Mother", "Talk to Her" "Parallel Mothers").

"From Ground Zero" — OPENS FRIDAY, JANUARY 17 AT THE STATE

22 Palestinian filmmakers living through war capture their lives in Gaza following the attacks on October 7, 2023, revealing stories beyond the headlines. Through a blend of animation, documentary, and fiction, they create a powerful testament to the resilience of the human spirit. This film serves as a remarkable reflection of how art can thrive even in the darkest times, showcasing the enduring spirit and creativity that emerge amid ongoing devastation.

Selected as the Palestinian entry for the Best International Feature Film at the 97th Academy Awards, making the December shortlist.

SPECIAL SCREENINGS DOWNTOWN

"Harold and Maude" — PLAYS TONIGHT AT 8 PM AT THE STATE

Part of the Late Night Classics Film Series

The cult classic pairs Bud Cort as a dead-pan disillusioned 20-year-old obsessed with suicide and a loveable Ruth Gordon as a fun-loving 80-year-old eccentric. They meet at a funeral and develop a taboo romantic relationship, in which they explore the tired theme of the meaning of life with a fresh perspective. From director Hal Ashby.

"The Dark Knight" — PLAYS FRIDAY, JANUARY 17 AT 9:30 PM AND THURSDAY, JANUARY 23 AT 8 PM AT THE STATE

Part of the Late Night Classics Film Series

With the help of allies Lt. Jim Gordon (Gary Oldman) and DA Harvey Dent (Aaron Eckhart), Batman (Christian Bale) has been able to keep a tight lid on crime in Gotham City. But when a vile young criminal calling himself the Joker (Academy Award WINNER Heath Ledger) suddenly throws the town into chaos, the caped Crusader begins to tread a fine line between heroism and vigilantism. From director Christopher Nolan.

"12.12: The Day" — PLAYS SATURDAY, JANUARY 18 AT 1 PM AT THE STATE

Part of the Korean Cinema Now! Film Series

Sponsored by the University of Michigan Nam Center for Korean Studies

Following the assassination of President Park in 1979, various military factions wrestle for control during a violent coup in this tense South Korean period action drama.

"King: A Filmed Record... Montgomery to Memphis" — PLAYS MONDAY, JANUARY 20 AT 1 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

Constructed from a wealth of archival footage, the film is a monumental documentary that follows Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. from 1955 to 1968, in his rise from regional activist to world-renowned leader of the Civil Rights movement. Rare footage of King's speeches, protests, and arrests are interspersed with scenes of other high-profile supporters and opponents of the cause, punctuated by heartfelt testimonials by some of Hollywood's biggest stars, including Sidney Poitier, Marlon Brando and Paul Newman.

"Rushmore" — PLAYS TUESDAY, JANUARY 21 AT 7 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

Part of the Complete Wes Anderson Film Series

When a beautiful first-grade teacher (Olivia Williams) arrives at a prep school, she soon attracts the attention of an ambitious teenager named Max (Jason Schwartzman), who quickly falls in love with her. Max turns to the father (Bill Murray) of two of his schoolmates for advice on how to woo the teacher. However, the situation soon gets complicated when Max's new friend becomes involved with her, setting the two pals against one another in a war for her attention. From writer/director Wes Anderson and co-written with Owen Wilson.

"Sekigihara" — PLAYS THURSDAY, JANUARY 23 AT 7 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

Part of the Masato Harara: A Life in Cinema Film Series

Sponsored by the University of Michigan Center for Japanese Studies

One of the bloodiest battles in Japanese history plays out in a single day at Sekigahara, with the deaths of 30,000 people.

With director Masato Harada in attendance for an introduction and post-film discussion to kick-off this retrospective of his work.

LIVE EVENTS

"Sasha Velour in the Big Reveal Live Show" — PLAYS FRIDAY, JANUARY 17 AT 8 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

Sasha Velour serves up 90 minutes of dramatic, thought-provoking, and earth-shaking reveals in The Big Reveal Live Show! Through theatrical stage tricks and emotional revelations that catch the audience off-guard, Velour delivers surprise after surprise. A true chameleon when it comes to form and style, the show’s musical selections range from Stevie Wonder to Britney Spears, from Steven Sondheim to Deep Purple.

CONTINUING DOWNTOWN

"The Count of Monte Cristo"

France’s nomination for the Best International Film Oscar.

Edmond Dantes becomes the target of a sinister plot and is arrested on his wedding day for a crime he did not commit. After 14 years in the island prison of Château d'If, he manages a daring escape. Now rich beyond his dreams, he assumes the identity of the Count of Monte-Cristo and exacts his revenge on the three men who betrayed him.

A 2024 French historical action-adventure film based on the 1844 novel by Alexandre Dumas. Written and directed by Matthieu Delaporte and Alexandre de La Patellière, the film stars Pierre Niney in the role of Edmond Dantès. the film had its world premiere at the 77th Cannes Film Festival. With a budget estimated at €42.9 million, the film is the most expensive French production of 2024. It has sold over 9 million admissions in France, where it is the second highest-grossing film of 2024. Worldwide, it has grossed $100 million and received critical acclaim.

"A Complete Unknown"

Set in the influential New York music scene of the early 60s, this film follows 19-year-old Minnesota musician Bob Dylan’s (Timothée Chalamet) meteoric rise as a folk singer to concert halls and the top of the charts – his songs and mystique becoming a worldwide sensation – culminating in his groundbreaking electric rock and roll performance at the Newport Folk Festival in 1965.

From director James Mangold ("Ford v Ferrari") and also starring Edward Norton as Pete Seeger, Elle Fanning as Sylvie Russo, and Monica Barbaro as Joan Baez.

"Nosferatu (2024)"

A gothic tale of obsession between a haunted young woman and the terrifying vampire infatuated with her, causing untold horror in its wake.

From the acclaimed, modern auteur Robert Eggers ("The Witch", "The Lighthouse") and starring Bill Skarsgård as Count Orlok with Nicholas Hoult, Lily-Rose Depp, Ralph Ineson, and Willem Dafoe.

"Flow"

Selected as the Latvian entry for Best International Feature Film at the 97th Academy Awards.

The film follows a courageous cat after his home is devastated by a great flood. Teaming up with a capybara, a lemur, a bird, and a dog to navigate a boat in search of dry land, they must rely on trust, courage, and wits to survive the perils of a newly aquatic planet.

A wondrous journey, through realms natural and mystical. An animated spectacle as well as a profound meditation on the fragility of the environment and the spirit of friendship and community.

"Babygirl"

A high-powered CEO puts her career and family on the line when she begins a torrid affair with her much younger intern.

From director Halina Reijn ("Bodies, Bodies, Bodies") and inspired by erotic thrillers of the 1980s and 1990s (i.e. "Body Heat," "Fatal Attraction"). Starring Nicole Kidman, winner of the Volpi Cup for Best Actress at this year’s Venice International Film Festival, and Harris Dickinson.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on X (Twitter)

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org