Cinema Chat: The remake of 'Nosferatu,' 'Babygirl' and 'A Complete Unknown' open downtown for the holiday week

CELEBRATE THE MICHIGAN THEATER, “THE CIRCUS,” RUSS COLLINS, AND DEB POLICH

Come to the Michigan Theater on Sunday, January 5th, at 4:00 pm!

January 2025, marks the 97th anniversary of the Michigan Theater and Charlie Chaplin’s Academy Award-Winning cinema classic “The Circus.” On Sunday, January 5 at 4:00 PM, at the Michigan Theater in Ann Arbor, there will be a special screening of “The Circus,” followed by a fun and festive celebration of Russ Collins, the accomplished and long-tenured Executive Director/CEO of the Michigan and State Theatres, and Deb Polich, the award-winning President/CEO of Artrain, Creative Washtenaw, and radio host of Creative Impact. Both are retiring from full-time work (they also happen to be husband and wife) and will begin their retirement journey by embarking on a celebratory trip around the world. Be a part of this special celebration, Sunday, January 5 (the Michigan Theater’s actual “birthday”). Showtime is 4:00 PM. The Bon Voyage reception for Russ and Deb is for Michigan Theater/Marquee Arts members only (but anyone can become a member).

Before the screening of “The Circus” there will be a special preshow concert and overture by the Michigan Theater’s Head Organist Andrew Rogers on the theater’s restored “Golden Throated” Barton Organ. After the screening there will be a reception on the stage of the Michigan Theater. The on-stage reception is only for Michigan Theater/Marquee Arts members and donors. If you are not a member and wish to become a member before this special event, go to https://marquee-arts.org/memberships/ to enroll and qualify to attend the on-stage reception.

Get tickets in advance at: https://marquee-arts.org/event-page/tickets/?showingId=907331. A not-to-be-missed, uniquely fun celebration of a great film, the beautifully restored Michigan Theater, and Russ and Deb’s long and dedicated service to the community. Admission is only $12.50.

OPENING THIS WEEK

"A Complete Unknown" — NOW PLAYING AT THE STATE

Set in the influential New York music scene of the early 60s, this film follows 19-year-old Minnesota musician Bob Dylan’s (Timothée Chalamet) meteoric rise as a folk singer to concert halls and the top of the charts – his songs and mystique becoming a worldwide sensation – culminating in his groundbreaking electric rock and roll performance at the Newport Folk Festival in 1965.

From director James Mangold ("Ford v Ferrari") and also starring Edward Norton as Pete Seeger, Elle Fanning as Sylvie Russo, and Monica Barbaro as Joan Baez.

"Babygirl" — NOW PLAYING AT THE STATE

A high-powered CEO puts her career and family on the line when she begins a torrid affair with her much younger intern.

From director Halina Reijn ("Bodies, Bodies, Bodies") and inspired by erotic thrillers of the 1980s and 1990s (i.e. "Body Heat," "Fatal Attraction"). Starring Nicole Kidman, winner of the Volpi Cup for Best Actress at this year’s Venice International Film Festival, and Harris Dickinson.

"Nosferatu (2024)" — NOW PLAYING AT THE MICHIGAN

A gothic tale of obsession between a haunted young woman and the terrifying vampire infatuated with her, causing untold horror in its wake.

From the acclaimed, modern auteur Robert Eggers ("The Witch", "The Lighthouse") and starring Bill Skarsgård as Count Orlok with Nicholas Hoult, Lily-Rose Depp, Ralph Ineson, and Willem Dafoe.

"Wicked" (Sing-Along) — NOW PLAYING AT THE MICHIGAN

"Wicked" fans, grab your witches' hats and glittery wands — and don't forget to warm up your voices, too. The hit movie musical, based on the Tony Award-winning Broadway show of the same name, is extending its theatrical run with a series of sing-along screenings over the holidays.

Moviegoers will be able to freely sing their hearts out to the film's stirring soundtrack, which features fan-favorite numbers such as "Popular," "Dancing Through Life," "The Wizard and I" and "Defying Gravity."

Wicked'’s Golden Globe nominations:

Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy

Best Female Performance in a Comedic Motion Picture - Cynthia Erivo

Best Female Supporting Performance in a Motion Picture - Ariana Grande

Cinematic and Box Office Achievement

SPECIAL SCREENINGS DOWNTOWN

"Die Hard" — PLAYS TONIGHT AT 8 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

Part of the Late Night Classics Film Series

New York City policeman John McClane (Bruce Willis) is visiting his estranged wife (Bonnie Bedelia) on Christmas Eve. He joins her at a holiday party in the headquarters of the Japanese-owned business she works for. But the festivities are interrupted by a group of terrorists who take over the exclusive high-rise, and everyone in it. Very soon McClane realizes that there's no one to save the hostages -- but him. From director John McTiernan.

"Eight Crazy Nights" — PLAYS FRIDAY, DECEMBER 27 AT 9:30 PM AND THURSDAY, JANUARY 2 AT 7:30 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

Part of the Late Night Classics Film Series

Davey Stone (Adam Sandler), a 33-year-old party animal, finds himself in trouble with the law after his wild ways go too far. In keeping with the holiday spirit, the judge gives Davey one last chance at redemption, spend the holiday performing community service as the assistant referee for the youth basketball league or go to jail. Davey thinks he's gotten off easy until he meets Whitey Duvall, the eccentric, elf-like head referee. From director Seth Kearsley.

"Mary Poppins" — PLAYS SUNDAY, DECEMBER 29 AT 1:30 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

Celebrating its 60th anniversary! When Jane (Karen Dotrice) and Michael (Matthew Garber), the children of the wealthy and uptight Banks family, are faced with the prospect of a new nanny, they are pleasantly surprised by the arrival of the magical Mary Poppins (Julie Andrews). Embarking on a series of fantastical adventures with Mary and her Cockney performer friend, Bert (Dick Van Dyke), the siblings try to pass on some of their nanny's sunny attitude to their preoccupied parents (David Tomlinson, Glynis Johns). From director Robert Stevenson. Produced by Walt Disney.

The ReliaQuest Bowl: Michigan vs. Alabama – PLAYS TUESDAY, DECEMBER 31 AT NOON AT THE MICHIGAN

The ReliaQuest Bowl will feature a thrilling matchup between the Michigan Wolverines and the Alabama Crimson Tide, two of college football’s most storied programs. This matchup promises to be a hard-fought, physical battle with both teams bringing elite coaching, high-level talent, and intense motivation to the field. $20.00 all tickets

CONTINUING DOWNTOWN

"Wicked" (Non Sing-Along)

After two decades as one of the most beloved and enduring musicals on the stage, this film makes its long-awaited journey to the big screen as a spectacular, generation-defining cinematic event this holiday season. The untold story of the witches of Oz, stars Emmy, Grammy and Tony winning powerhouse Cynthia Erivo ("Harriet," Broadway’s "The Color Purple") as Elphaba, a young woman, misunderstood because of her unusual green skin, who has yet to discover her true power, and Grammy-winning, multi-platinum recording artist and global superstar Ariana Grande as Glinda, a popular young woman, gilded by privilege and ambition, who has yet to discover her true heart. Also starring Oscar® winner Michelle Yeoh, Tony nominee Ethan Slater (Broadway’s "Spongebob Squarepants," "Fosse/Verdon"), Bowen Yang ("Saturday Night Live"), four-time Emmy winner Peter Dinklage ("Game of Thrones") and Jeff Goldblum as the legendary Wizard of Oz.

"Flow"

Selected as the Latvian entry for Best International Feature Film at the 97th Academy Awards.

The film follows a courageous cat after his home is devastated by a great flood. Teaming up with a capybara, a lemur, a bird, and a dog to navigate a boat in search of dry land, they must rely on trust, courage, and wits to survive the perils of a newly aquatic planet.

A wondrous journey, through realms natural and mystical. An animated spectacle as well as a profound meditation on the fragility of the environment and the spirit of friendship and community.

"Queer"

A 2024 period romantic drama film directed by Luca Guadagnino (who gained acclaim with his Desire trilogy, which consists of the films "I Am Love" (2009), "A Bigger Splash" (2015), and "Call Me by Your Name" (2017)) from a screenplay by Justin Kuritzkes, based on the 1985 novella by William S. Burroughs. The film premiered at the 81st Venice International Film Festival, where it was nominated for the Golden Lion and the Queer Lion.

In 1950s Mexico City, William Lee (Daniel Craig), an American ex-pat in his late forties, leads a solitary life amidst a small American community. However, the arrival in town of Eugene Allerton, a young student, stirs William into finally establishing a meaningful connection with someone.

Starring Daniel Craig, Drew Starkey, Lesley Manville and Jason Schwartzman, with a score by Academy Award winners Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org